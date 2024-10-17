Brokers Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.52.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $118.35 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.09.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $2,120,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,180.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,180.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,740,475.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,240.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,632. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,433,000 after purchasing an additional 150,485 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

