Brokers Offer Predictions for Mullen Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$490.50 million.
View Our Latest Analysis on Mullen Group
Mullen Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$15.71.
Mullen Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.