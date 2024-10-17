Brokers Offer Predictions for Mullen Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$490.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Mullen Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$15.71.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

