Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,155.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Get Our Latest Report on BC

Brunswick Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 569,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,082. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.