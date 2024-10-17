BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 16.3% in September

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTBD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 9,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,560. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.52. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

