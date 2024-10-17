BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 1902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

