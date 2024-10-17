Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at $33,630,719.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at $33,630,719.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,939 shares of company stock worth $7,308,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cabot by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Cabot by 41.1% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Cabot by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 125.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 862,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBT opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Cabot has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $117.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.41.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

