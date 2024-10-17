Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Boosted by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,591 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $262.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

