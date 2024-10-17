Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.40 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 173.60 ($2.27), with a volume of 7190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.20 ($2.24).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Cairn Homes in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.71 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

