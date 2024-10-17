Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 375.0 days.
Calbee Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBCFF opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Calbee has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.
About Calbee
