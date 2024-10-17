Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Target Price to $10.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s previous close.

BIOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $455.91 million, a P/E ratio of 726.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 938,282 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth $472,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth $212,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

