Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$175.14.

Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$157.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$165.02. The stock has a market cap of C$100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

