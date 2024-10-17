Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Update

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Candel Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 929,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,835.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,800 shares of company stock worth $193,380. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

CADL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 352,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,879. The firm has a market cap of $185.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

