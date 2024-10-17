Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $19.32. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 509,478 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $615.28 million, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 4.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capricor Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,004,281.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

