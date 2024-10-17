Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises about 2.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 181,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,687,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,051.78 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $2,103.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,846.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,544.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

