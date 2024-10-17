Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

