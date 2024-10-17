Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 14,515 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $15,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

VXUS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $63.48. 818,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,140. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

