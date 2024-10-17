CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 15,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $965,567.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 377,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in CarMax by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

