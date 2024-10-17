CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 15,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMX
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 377,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in CarMax by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.
CarMax Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
