Carnival Co. & Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 105,153 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 93,896 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 272,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after buying an additional 559,038 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

