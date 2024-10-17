Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 1,972 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $63,636.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,997.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $932.29 million, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $547,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 70.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

