Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.7% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $395.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average of $349.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

