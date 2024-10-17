Celestia Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00008829 BTC on exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $836.27 million and $115.01 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00251429 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,077,150,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, "Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. The last known price of Celestia is 5.83024282 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $101,243,796.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org."

