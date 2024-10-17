Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,170,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 23,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 231.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Celsius Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. 10,941,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. Celsius has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

