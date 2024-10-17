Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.43 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and $889,260.50 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 554,263,276 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 554,251,220 with 502,482,572 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33070568 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $692,760.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

