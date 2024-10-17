CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $415.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

