CHARIOT FPO [CC9] (ASX:CC9) Insider Shanthar Pathmanathan Buys 119,047 Shares

CHARIOT FPO [CC9] (ASX:CC9 – Get Free Report) insider Shanthar Pathmanathan acquired 119,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,452.26 ($15,739.77).
Shanthar Pathmanathan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Shanthar Pathmanathan acquired 117,647 shares of CHARIOT FPO [CC9] stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$20,823.52 ($13,975.52).
CHARIOT FPO [CC9] Price Performance
About CHARIOT FPO [CC9]
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CHARIOT FPO [CC9]
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
Receive News & Ratings for CHARIOT FPO [CC9] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHARIOT FPO [CC9] and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.