Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

