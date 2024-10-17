Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at JMP Securities

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

