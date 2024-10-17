Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.08. 13,638,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110,728. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

