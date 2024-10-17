Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.94.
Check-Cap Company Profile
