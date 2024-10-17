Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$13.25 to C$14.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund traded as high as C$11.26 and last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 83436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.83.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
