Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 77,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.12. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 566.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 69,505 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

