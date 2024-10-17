China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

China Everbright Environment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company’s Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

