China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.25 on Friday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

