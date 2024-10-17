China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,124,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 3,438,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31,245.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

