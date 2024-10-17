China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,124,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 3,438,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31,245.0 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $4.60.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
