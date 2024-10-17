Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $126.38 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.65.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

