Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank to “Strong-Buy”

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.65. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $126.38 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 462.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

