Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.48. 1,224,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,606. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chuy’s by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

