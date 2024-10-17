Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $236,005.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,797.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CIEN stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ciena announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 3.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in Ciena by 70.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 37,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ciena by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

