Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

