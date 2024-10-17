Citigroup Cuts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $61.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Get WNS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WNS

WNS Stock Up 0.6 %

WNS stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 58.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of WNS by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WNS by 237.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in WNS by 17.9% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.