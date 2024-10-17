Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

