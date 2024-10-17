City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $83,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 262,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $233.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.86%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

