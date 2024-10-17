Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.20. 224,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,909. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $261.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

