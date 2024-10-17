Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock valued at $36,826,532. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 318.7% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 77.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.