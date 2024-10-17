ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Sells 7,657 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $336,142.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,341.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of EMO opened at $43.83 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $44.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
