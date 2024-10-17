ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Sells 7,657 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $336,142.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,341.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EMO opened at $43.83 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $44.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,861,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

