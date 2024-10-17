Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $303.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

