Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in September

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 818.0 days.

Cochlear Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Cochlear stock opened at $192.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.35. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38.

Get Cochlear alerts:

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.