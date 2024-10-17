Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Up 6.7% in September

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 365,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 92,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,373. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

