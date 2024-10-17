Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.
Cohen & Steers Stock Up 3.1 %
CNS opened at $101.23 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $102.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.54.
Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday.
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
