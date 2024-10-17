Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $120,675.86 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $683,475.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cohu Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 6.95. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COHU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cohu by 111.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

